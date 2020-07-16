Small businesses in Alabama can apply for the grant program Revive Alabama starting today. The program helps provide support for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Revive Alabama will reimburse small businesses up to a combined $100 million from the state's CARES ACT federal funding for expenses incurred due to operational interruptions caused by the pandemic and related business closures, according to state officials.
“In many ways, our small businesses were hit the hardest from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Gov. Kay Ivey when the grant program was announced in early July. “Ensuring these owners have every opportunity to recoup expenses incurred due the disruption of business is essential to getting our economy roaring once again.”
Qualifying businesses may receive up to $15,000 to reimburse expenses if they have not received federal assistance for the corresponding item they are claiming with the state, according to officials. There is no set cap on the number of businesses that may be awarded a Revive Alabama Small Business Grant, officials said. Grants will be awarded to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis until the funds are exhausted, officials said.
The application process for the grants are being administered by the Alabama Department of Revenue. The application period will opens at noon today and will run through midnight Saturday, July 25.
Visit https://revenue.alabama.gov/revive-alabama for more information about eligibility requirements or to apply for the grant.
