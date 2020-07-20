The Round Island Creek Missionary Baptist Association Women's Conference recently announced the winners of its annual scholarship program.
Jada Bennett is the first-place winner and recipient of the $1,000 scholarship. Bennett is a 2020 graduate of Bob Jones High School in Madison, where she maintained a 4.41 GPA. She is the daughter of Trent and Damaris Bennett. Bennett is a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Harvest. The pastor is the Rev. C. Jermaine Turner. Bennett plans to attend the University of Montevallo and pursue a degree in marketing.
D'Asia Betts was awarded second place and is the recipient of a $500 scholarship. Betts is a 2020 graduate of Sparkman High School in Harvest, where she maintained a 4.32 GPA. She is the daughter of Marland and Tamieka Betts. Betts is a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Toney. The pastor is the Rev. Earnest Williams Sr. Betts plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University and pursue a degree in mathematics.
Taylor White is the third-place scholarship winner and the recipient of $500. White is a 2020 graduate of Athens High School, where she maintained a 3.76 GPA. She is the daughter of Billy and Cynthia White. White is a member of New Beria Missionary Baptist Church. The pastor is the Rev. Cory Thomas. White plans to attend the University of North Alabama and pursue a degree in nursing.
Aaron Nichols is the $500 book stipend winner. Nichols is a 2020 graduate of Athens High School, where he maintained a 3.5 GPA. He is the son of Jonathan and Tammy Nichols. Nichols is a member of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. The pastor is the Rev. Howard Middlebrooks. Nichols plans to attend the University of Alabama and pursue a degree in engineering.
Pastor Larry R. Lockett Sr. is the RICMBA moderator, and Mother Ruby T. Betts serves as president of the RICMBA Women's Conference. Wilma T. Booker serves as the chairperson for the scholarship committee.
RICMBA said although the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent the annual Women's Conference from convening this fall, the scholarships were still awarded to the students.
