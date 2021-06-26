The Athens Lions Club made the difficult decision to cancel last year's Kiddie Carnival season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group said concerns of the novel coronavirus spreading and of not being able to maintain social distancing made the carnival unsafe for visitors and volunteers alike, so the gates at 309 E. Forrest St. remained closed for the summer.
Now that the number of cases is on the decline and vaccines are widely available, the Lions felt much more comfortable once again hosting the Limestone County tradition. The 2021 Kiddie Carnival season kicked off Thursday with what Lions Club publicity director Mike Besh said could be the biggest opening night crowd in the event's history.
“We thought it went excellent,” Besh said. “The lines were long, but people were patient, and many thanked the Lions Club members for hosting the event again. It seemed to be a good night. Overall, things went smoothly.”
The Kiddie Carnival is open 6:30–9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through July 31. Each ride costs one ticket, tickets are 50 cents each and concessions are available.
Besh said the Lions Club members were happy to have the event back open to the public.
“I talked with several members before and during opening night, and they were almost like kids themselves, they were so excited to be back at it again,” he said.
Besh said it takes many work hours to get the grounds and pavilions cleaned up, as well as doing maintenance on the rides before the carnival opens its gate to the public.
But all the hard work becomes worth it once everyone sees droves of children having fun.
“I told them that's what makes everything worthwhile,” said Lions Club member and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly. “When you see the smiles on the kids' faces, that's what makes it great. It's a low-cost event, and the kids have a big time. That's what it's all about.”
Daly said the Kiddie Carnival has become a Limestone County tradition, one he remembers visiting with his parents when he was a child.
Besh said the Kiddie Carnival is the only big fundraiser event that the Athens Lions Club hosts each year. He said the club's operating budget and funds given to other organizations come from the carnival.
“We couldn't do that without all the volunteer groups and individuals that come help us,” Besh said. “We are so thankful to be back open, and we really appreciate the support from the community.”
Besh said he has received many questions on whether or not the carnival will be open July 3 ahead of the Independence Day holiday. He said the Kiddie Carnival will be open as scheduled that night.
