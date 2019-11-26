David Leone, of Clements, center, shakes hands with Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely at the Sheriff's Office. Leone was the winner of the Alabama Bicentennial Henry rifle raffle. Proceeds benefited the TRIAD/S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law enforcement Together) Council, which focuses on reducing criminal victimization of older people and improving the quality of life of senior citizens. The S.A.L.T. Council also funds the Project Lifesaver program, which provides monitoring bracelets to senior citizens with dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Joining Leone and Blakely are, from left, TRIAD/S.A.L.T. Council members Wayne Harper and Henry White and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss.
editor's pick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.