Both lanes of Washington Street from Bullington Road to Hine Street in Athens are closed until 4:30 p.m. in order to repair a water main, according to city officials.
ROAD ADVISORY: Portion of Washington Street closed
- The News Courier
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
The funeral service for Stella Edna Greenhaw, 91, of Athens, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at McConnell Memorial Chapel with Clint Coffey officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home. Mrs. Greenhaw passed away Tuesday, Februa…
Eunice Avery Hutchinson, 102, of Athens, Alabama, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Limestone Health Facility. She was born September 30, 1917, in Whitesville, Georgia, to Dr. R.M. Avery and Eunice Hale Avery. She was a retired math teacher. She is preceded in death by her parents; …
Tony Wesley Steelman passed away Monday in Athens, Alabama. Visitation is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral service 1 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial at Antioch Cemetery, Elkmont, Alabama.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Reports for 2/8/20
- Arrest Reports for 2/7/20
- SWEETS AND TREATS: Athens woman honors grandmother with baking business
- ANIMAL CONTROL: City, county asked to pay more
- Prison for pot: Athens man freed after court clarifies minimum sentence statute
- Man accused of endangering infant son
- Limestone DA to try co-defendants in botched robbery murder
- Athens players enjoy their big day
- NOT ANY OLD THING: Local home featured in national magazine
- Arrest Reports for 2/6/20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.