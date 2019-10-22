Limestone County's District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison made good on his plans to introduce a resolution to establish an equalization fund for road funding at Monday's meeting, but his resolution failed for a lack of a second.
Harrison and District 3 Commissioner Jason Black got into a heated discussion about the issue at the Oct. 15 work session. Harrison gave his fellow commissioners a choice to establish the fund or explain to their constituents “why they're refusing this money.”
The fund would have set the district with the highest road funding per mile as the standard, which is currently District 2. That district has the fewest amount of road miles (185.3), but it receives the same amount of revenue the other districts do ($1.18 million). That equates to roughly $6,416.51 per mile.
He again explained at Monday's meeting the road fund would “eventually” create money for all four districts. He added the idea wasn't new, but said more needs to be done to fund local roads.
“No other department is underfunded as much as roads,” he said.
The new gas tax increase will offer some help, with each district to receive about $185,000 in additional funding next year. That amount will go up to $308,000 when the tax hits 10 cents per gallon. Still, Harrison said it's not enough to do what needs to be done.
“I've identified $1.2 million in new and existing revenue sources we can take from the general fund and use toward roads,” he said. “I'm open to all suggestions. We need to address this issue. … Limestone residents deserve better roads without raising taxes.”
Elsewhere Monday, the commission heard from Chuck McDonald, who expressed concern about his rising property taxes. He told commissioners he believes there is “a lot of disparity” in the implementation of property taxes in the county.
He explained his taxes were raised 20% this year. He appealed the hike but was simply told it's what “the state book” says.
“I know there's a lot of growth in Limestone County and this area, so I know there's a lot of revenue,” he said, adding he believes rising property taxes are having a negative effect on retirees. “I ask you to look into it. I think it's a worthy cause.”
Finally, the commission unanimously approved a resolution to make Limestone an official Stepping Up county. The national Stepping Up initiative seeks to divert people with mental illness from jails and emergency rooms and into treatment programs.
In July, the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama received a $50,000 grant to bring Stepping Up to Limestone County. The grant will enable the MHCNCA to hire a caseworker who will work inside the Limestone County Jail and with jail staff to assess the needs of mentally ill inmates.
Limestone resident and local attorney Michael Lambert asked the commission to consider tabling the measure, citing the fact that the county's community corrections program could accomplish the same objectives. However, Commission Chairman Collin Daly explained the initiative did not cost the county anything.
Other business
In other business, the commission:
• Approved the severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday for the last weekend of February 2020. Certain covered items will be exempt from sales and use tax during the holiday weekend;
• Approved an agreement transferring the maintenance and ownership of a bridge on Morris Road from Limestone County to the city of Madison;
• Appointed Melanie Maples and Patricia King to the Department of Human Resources board with terms ending Oct. 1, 2025;
• Awarded a bid for sanitary supplies to American Paper & Twine in the amount of $2,078.72;
• Transferred Tracy Shehorn to jail clerk/secretary, effective Oct. 21;
Commissioners' reports
• District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner said a paving crew continues to work in his district as weather allows. The crew will also be doing work in District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet's district this week;
• Black said his crew would be bush hogging along main roads and patching potholes;
• Harrison said he is planning repairs on Sugar Creek Estates Road, which is a dead-end road. In the meantime, crews have made improvements to a private road that will be used as a detour. He anticipated the work should be completed by the end of the week.
The commission will meet again for a work session 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Washington Street annex.
