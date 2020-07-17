Two men are behind bars after a road rage incident Monday that left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes, according to a release from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said the 911 center received multiple calls between 5:30 and 6 p.m. from witnesses reporting a gray Pontiac G6 with a man hanging out the window, shooting repeatedly at a white Ford F-150. The incident began at Balch Road and U.S. 72, when the Pontiac's driver, later identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Shakur Watson, swerved in front of the Ford.
"The victim passed the Pontiac in the other lane, and the drivers exchanged hand gestures and continued west on U.S. 72," Young said.
As they entered Limestone County, 21-year-old James Mathew Owens III "emerged from the window and fired a pistol with an extended magazine at the Ford," Young said. "The truck was riddled with bullet holes as the suspects chased the victim and continued to fire until a round nearly struck the victim, causing him to nearly flip the vehicle."
The truck went into a ditch, but the victim was able to escape Watson and Owens, as the Pontiac was heavily damaged when it crossed the median on U.S. 72, losing power soon after, according to Young.
Watson and Owens abandoned the vehicle but left spent shell casings, an extended 30-round pistol magazine, a driver's license and personal effects. Young said investigators were able to obtain a search warrant and on Thursday arrested Watson. Owens then turned himself in.
LCSO thanked the witnesses, Huntsville Police Department, Decatur Police Department, U.S. Marshal's Office and Madison County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.
"The cooperation from all involved helped bring a swift resolution to this case," Young said.
Watson remained Friday in the Limestone County Jail on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Young said Owens remained in the Madison County Jail on unrelated charges, awaiting extradition to Limestone County, where he is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Bail has not been set for Watson or Owens.
