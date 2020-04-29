Old Highway 20 from Mooresville Road to Greenbrier Parkway was reopened Wednesday in District 3, according to Public Information Officer Daphne Ellison with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
ROAD REOPENED: Old Highway 20 from Mooresville Road to Greenbrier Parkway open
