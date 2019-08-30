It's been a deadly year on Alabama's waterways, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency plans to remain vigilant throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The agency recently issued a statement urging Alabamians to exercise caution and to drive and boat while sober. Grants issued by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs made it possible for ALEA to utilize more troopers during the travel period, which spans from 12:01 a.m. today through midnight Monday.
“We certainly want everyone to enjoy Labor Day activities, but please play it safe when traveling or spending time on the water,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.
At least 25 deaths have occurred on Alabama waterways this year, according to published media reports. During the last holiday travel period, which spanned July 3-7, 10 fatalities occurred on Alabama roads. Four people died in crashes during the Labor Day 2018 travel period.
The agency wants Alabamians to heed the following tips:
• If impaired, select a designated driver in advance, call a cab or ride-share service or call a sober friend of family member to get you home safely;
• Avoid speeding, following too closely and other dangerous behaviors on roadways and waterways;
• Use seat belts and child safety seats — no matter how short a trip or which seat you and loved ones are occupying in a vehicle. A new law taking effect Sunday requires everyone in a vehicle to be buckled up. On waterways, use personal flotation devices. They should be available to all passengers at all times, but the law requires children younger than 8 to wear them at all times
• Stay off the water during inclement weather. Monitor local weather and avoid going out when the forecast predicts thunder and lightning; and
• Use caution when traveling through construction zones: For the safety of the traveling public, construction industry workers and maintenance crews, ALDOT will suspend temporary lane closures on interstates (and possibly other highways) during the holiday travel period.
Gas prices down, for now
AAA is projecting 31.5 million Americans would travel 50 miles or more during the Labor Day holiday, which is down 2.4 percent from one year ago. AAA owed the decrease to economic uncertainty and rising air fares.
Still, about 87 percent (27.3 million) of travelers will drive to their destination, which represents a 0.5 percent increase from last year. Those choosing to drive should appreciate the fact national gas prices are 25 cents lower than one year ago at $2.58 per gallon.
The average price-per-gallon in Alabama Thursday was $2.22, which is 31 cents lower than one year ago. Gas prices will jump up Sunday, however, when a six-cent gas tax increase goes into effect. The Alabama Legislature voted this year to raise the tax by 10 cents, but only six cents will be put on this year.
Gas prices in Athens ranged Thursday from $2.15 at the Wavaho at the corner of U.S. 31 and Hobbs Street and $2.19 at High Quality Fuel at the corner of Copeland and East Limestone roads, according to gas price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
As part of an annual tradition, GasBuddy also examined gas prices in each state and calculated how many hours of work per year it takes to pay for your annual gasoline bill. In Alabama, the number is 91 hours, compared to 88.1 in Georgia, 90.4 in Tennessee and 100.3 in Mississippi.
The study looked at the latest state-by-state median wage data available from the Department of Labor (May 2018), as well as data from GasBuddy’s payments card to calculate average yearly demand by state, using the average price on record, by state, on Aug. 1.
