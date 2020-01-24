Called home by her Lord 1/7/2020. Ruth worked at Athens-Limestone Hospital, Jack at Auburn Extension Service, moving to Montgomery upon his election as Ag Commissioner. She is survived by Jack, 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Harvey D. Patterson, 86, of Madison, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Spry Funeral Home. Burial is in Reunion Cemetery. Visitation is noon until the service Wednesday at Spry.
Dannie R. Gilliam passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at McConnell. Burial in Antioch Cemetery.
Vicki Lynn Adams, 67, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Adams was born October 21, 1952, to Ronald Cortez Chittam and Eliza Cathrion King. A memorial service for Mrs. Adams will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Limestone Chapel F…
