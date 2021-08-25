Two roads in Limestone County had to be closed for repairs this week and five others received approval last week for paving projects next year by the Limestone County Commission.
Old School House Road near Ardmore because the second Limestone County road to be closed this week after a driver reported possible issues involving a bridge, according to workers at the site Tuesday. Officials said an assessment of the bridge showed a crack underneath the road, and out of an abundance of caution, District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet had the road closed off from Coggins Road to Pinedale Road.
Crew members said it could be a few weeks at least before the road is repaired and reopened. County Engineer Marc Massey said the county is currently looking into replacement options for the bridge.
Elsewhere in the county, District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend closed Chapman Hollow Road for repairs. Crews continue to work in the area, but the road was reopened Tuesday.
Paving projects
The Limestone County Commission unanimously approved five paving projects during its Aug. 16 meeting, each part of Rebuild Alabama. Each project includes resurfacing and traffic striping/marking on a portion of the road.
The roads are as follows:
• Sandlin Road, from the Elkmont town limits to Elkton Road, about 3.16 miles at a cost of $400,000;
• McKee Road, from Alabama 251 to Limestone Creek, about 2.5 miles at a cost of $250,000;
• Capshaw Road, from Mooresville Road to East Limestone Road, about 2.51 miles at a cost of $250,000;
• Snake Road, from Wright Road to Fielding Road, about 2.02 miles at a cost of $250,000; and
• Seven Mile Post Road, from U.S. 72 to New Cut Road, about 2.08 miles at a cost of $250,000.
Massey said Rebuild Alabama projects have to be approved each August for the following fiscal year.
