Road work at multiple locations through the coming week may impact traffic, per the City of Athens.
According to an alert from the city, projects will take place or begin from Friday through Wednesday.
“Weather permitting, Reed Contracting has set the following schedule for work in Athens:
• Friday — Mill the tie-ins on Vaughn Drive, Evans Drive, Winston Drive and French Way — pull the other lane on Stewart Drive — pave the stub roads leading to French Way;
• Saturday — Cut the tie-ins on North Beaty Street — pave French Way;
• Monday — Start edge milling Saratoga Drive, East Yorkshire Drive and Missy Leigh Lane — pave North Beaty Street;
• Tuesday — Finish the milling on East Yorkshire Drive and Missy Leigh Lane — pave Saratoga Drive; and
• Wednesday —Start milling in the Canebrake subdivision — pave East Yorkshire Drive and Missy Leigh Lane,” said the alert.
