ROAD WORK: Portion of New Cut Road temporarily closed today for repairs
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend has closed New Cut Road between U.S. 72 and Shaw Road until 4 p.m. Thursday for repairs, according to Limestone County Emergency Management Officer Daphne Ellison.
Deanna Joan Jackson, 81, of Huntsville, Alabama, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at her residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with Bruce Johnson and Dr. Rick Craft officiating. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is from 1…
Mamie Delois Adams, 84, of Elkmont, Alabama, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her residence. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service Thursday at Limestone Memorial Garden with Greg Legg officiating. No visitation is planned. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing. Mrs. Adams was born Ap…
