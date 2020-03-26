A portion of Shaw Road, north of U.S. 72, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27 for bridge repairs.
ROAD WORK: Portion of Shaw Road closed Thursday and Friday
