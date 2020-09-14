Work to cut two loops for a traffic detection signal will begin 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road.
The loops will be cut in the westbound turn lane of U.S. 72 and the northbound lane of Mooresville Road.
According to the Limestone County Emergency Management System, the road work will involved lane closures, but no detours are expected. Motorists are asked to use caution while workers are present in or around the roadway
The work may continue through Wednesday.
