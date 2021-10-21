An Athens man with active warrants in neighboring Madison County is in custody thanks to the efforts of local law enforcement.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a potential robbery call around 8:50 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 13000 block of Sugar Plum Lane.
The victim was able to give deputies a description of the suspect and vehicle used to leave the scene.
Shortly after dispatchers issued a “be on the lookout,” State Trooper Casey Terry observed the vehicle on U.S. 72 approximately three miles from the scene of the robbery.
“Deputies Caleb Ryan and Mike Bloodworth responded to Trooper Terry’s location, and Deputy Kandace Wilson responded to Sugar Plum Lane to speak to the victim,” LCSO said. “Trooper Terry noticed the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle reaching in between the seat and the console. Deputy Ryan identified the driver as Mitchell Joseph Caldwell and found him to have active warrants with Madison County.”
When Ryan asked what Caldwell was reaching for, the suspect said “just to get the dope.” A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 49 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
“Deputy Bloodworth transported Caldwell to the Limestone County Detention Center for his outstanding warrants, and his new charge of drug trafficking,” LCSO said. “During Caldwell’s transport, he offered Deputy Bloodworth up to $20,000 to release him from custody. Deputy Bloodworth refused Caldwell’s offers, and (Caldwell) subsequently received an additional charge for bribery of a public servant.”
LCSO reported that Caldwell told Bloodworth he was on the run from a prison sentence for burglary in Madison County and did not want to return to prison. That alleged robbery is still under investigation.
Caldwell, 43, has been charged with drug trafficking, bribery of a public servant, parole violation and probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary. As of Thursday morning he was being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility.
“I would like to thank ALEA State Trooper Casey Terry for his quick recognition of the vehicle and his assistance during this capture,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “I would also like to commend my department on their outstanding work during this capture, that ultimately removed these dangerous drugs from being distributed.”
