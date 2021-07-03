Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible drowning in Limestone County after a request from Clements VFD, according social media reports from Rogersville VFD.
Rogersville VFD assists Clements in possible drowning in LImestone County
- The News Courier
Betty Jean Jackson, 87, of Anderson, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Spry Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until service time. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Ricky VanHoozer, 65, of Athens, Alabama, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Madison Hospital. A 2 p.m. graveside service will be Saturday at Bottom Cemetery with son-in-law Billy Sims officiating. Visitation is from noon until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens. Pallbearers will …
