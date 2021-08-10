A Rogersville woman has been indicted on multiple charges stemming from an attempt to use another person's identity to purchase nearly $10,000 in furniture, records show.
Olivia Muse Hollon, 42, was arrested in April by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office after reports that she used stolen checks from her grandmother to buy furniture for a home Hollon had used fraudulent documents to purchase, according to LCSO Public Information Officer Michelle Williamson.
Williamson said at the time that the furniture was recovered during a search of the home. A Limestone County grand jury on June 30 indicted Hollon on one count of identity theft, two counts of third-degree forgery and two counts of first-degree theft.
Records show Hollon is out on $15,500 bond. Arraignment has been set for Sept. 2.
Others indicted June 30 by the same grand jury are as follows:
Drug charges
Christopher Lamar Baker, unlawful possession with intent to distribute; Michael Lamont Bass, trafficking (methamphetamine); Alicia Ann Black, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Amberley Kay Brown, possession/receipt of a controlled substance and second-degree theft of property; Matthew Allen Brummitt, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jake Stanley Campbell, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Brittney Michelle Carwile, unlawful possession with intent to distribute; David Wayne Coleman, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Joseph Woodie Crawford, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Christopher D. Draper, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jason Allen Hargrove, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Ashley Elizabeth Hayslett, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Toby Dale Helms Jr., possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Chelsea Nichole Hobbs, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Kristie Elizabeth Johnson, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Datan R. King, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Kain Lee Lalonde, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Keshun Tyriq Malone, first-degree possession of marijuana; Kevin Joe Martin, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Cierra Shianna Miller, chemical endangerment of a child; Jordan Keith Miller, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Brandon Oneal Mitchell, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Craig Yoland Montgomery, trafficking (methamphetamine); Joseph Eugene Powers, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Michael Brian Rhinehart, trafficking (methamphetamine); Holly Mae Siniard, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Timothy E. Siniard, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Catherine Paige Smith, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Jeremi Nicole Smith, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Timothy James Towe, unlawful possession with intent to distribute; James Riley Townsend, possession/receipt of a controlled substance and second-degree theft of property; Terence Jerome Turner, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Benjamin Thomas Vickers, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Michael Scott Whitaker, possession/receipt of a controlled substance; Brett Russell Williams, trafficking (cocaine) and chemical endangerment of a child; and Kassie Rena Williams, trafficking (cocaine) and chemical endangerment of a child.
Thefts
Dustine Lee Berzett, second-degree theft of property; Jeremy Juwun Best, first-degree robbery; James Clyde Brinkley Jr., first-degree theft of property; Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, second-degree theft of property; Karman Gabriel Costnazo, third-degree theft of property; Cody Austin Dowdy, first-degree theft of property; Leah Megan Eastup, first-degree theft of property; Garrett Michael Fairley, third-degree burglary; Geoffrey Gene Gilliland, first-degree theft of property; Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., first-degree theft of property; Sarah Rose Gregory, third-degree burglary; Phillip Houston Jones, third-degree theft of property; Monroe Jefferson Kyle, third-degree burglary; Asia Daishae Malone, first-degree receiving stolen property; Megan Kay Mansel, identity theft; Zachary Ray Martin, identity theft; Brittney N. McCluskey, first-degree theft of property; Koren Eric McLaughlin, first-degree receiving stolen property; Joshua Dashaun McLemore, first-degree theft of property; Matthew Scott Munden, first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft of property; Bralyn Christian Parham, first-degree receiving stolen property; Gregory Scott Poss, first-degree theft of property; Luis Colon Rodriguez, third-degree burglary; John Wayne Scott, first-degree theft of property; Tashaelyn Michelle Self, fraudulent use of credit/debit card; Clifton Eugene Tatum, first-degree theft of property; Jennifer Lynn Thompson, third-degree burglary; Susan Nicole Turner, breaking/entering a vehicle; Trenton Lamar Vaughan, first-degree theft of property; Jackson Wayne Vaughn, first-degree theft of property; Matthew Morgan Wallace, third-degree burglary; Sean Benjamin Walts, first-degree theft of property; and Thomas Samuel Watts, third-degree theft of property.
Violent crimes
Brianca Chantel Baker, discharging firearm into occupied building; Austin Patrick Barcoe, second-degree domestic violence (assault); Alicia Nicole Clark, third-degree domestic violence (menacing); Brittney Nicole Clem, second-degree assault; William P. Ferguson, second-degree assault; William Campbell Hicks, willful abuse of a child; Robert W. Johnson, discharging firearm into unoccupied building/vehicle; Ramiro Cruz Quiroz, first-degree assault; and Preston W. Ritterbush, second-degree assault.
Miscellaneous
James William Kellum, obstruction of justice; Miranda Kay Legg, obstruction of justice; Adam Christian Taylor, obstruction of justice; James Eric Temple, obstruction of justice; Corey Daniel Watkins, certain person in possession of pistol; and Jason Allen Wilkerson, certain person in possession of pistol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.