A Rogersville woman was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in Lauderdale County, troopers said Friday.
The crash occurred at 7:11 p.m. on County Road 76, approximately 3 miles northwest of Rogersville. Troopers said 54-year-old Kimberly Starlene Parker was killed when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving was struck by a 2006 Ford Freestar van.
Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenage driver of the van and a teenage passenger were flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
