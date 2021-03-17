Athenians could have a new grocery store and gas station to visit by the end of this year or early next year, in what city officials are dubbing "MidTown Center."
The second Publix location in Athens is expected to open at the former Kmart location on U.S. 31. The project includes a Circle K gas station.
Part of the new development will be a roundabout on Pryor Street. The City Council voted unanimously during its latest meeting to authorize Mayor Ronnie Marks to enter into an agreement with Wisener Appraisals to evaluate the tract of land.
According to Marks, this project has been in the works for almost a year. He said a new access road will be installed between the new Publix and Pryor Street, and a small roundabout will be installed there to help keep traffic moving once MidTown Center is completed.
“It has been designed for a long time, and we have appropriated the money,” Marks said.
He said the City is doing a 60-40 cost share on the $900,000 project with Athens City Schools. The new Publix project is just across U.S. 31 from Athens Middle School and Athens Stadium.
“This is a way for us to handle traffic,” Marks said. “What we're trying to do is slow down traffic, but we don't want a four-way stop backing vehicles up all the way to Highway 31. We'll have kids coming out of school, and after the roundabout, you enter a residential area.”
Marks said this new roundabout may not be the same size but is the same concept as the existing one on Lindsay Lane just down from the first Publix location.
No date of expected completion is set at this time, though Marks said he expects work to continue on the MidTown Center project “as soon as the weather breaks.” He said growth in Athens like this project is both exciting and challenging.
“We have tremendous opportunity here, but we have to be careful on how we handle growth,” Marks said. “We are trying to manage it and watch out for safety issues like the traffic that will be there at the new development.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.