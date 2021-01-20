Athens-Limestone RSVP is again offering free tax help to low-income, disabled or elderly people in Athens, Ardmore and Decatur. The tax help starts Monday, Feb. 1.
RSVP, who has been offering the service to qualifying individuals since 1982, has a number of volunteers who have been certified by the IRS to help with federal and state returns.
RSVP is sponsoring the service, made possible through VITA, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
“This service will be provided at the Athens-Limestone Public Library this year,” said RSVP agency director Betty Ruth. “We are going back to the Library after several years of providing services at First Baptist Church and most recently at First United Methodist. We had great partnerships at both churches and we thank the churches for allowing us to use their facilities.”
Ruth said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the organization will be providing services.
The free tax service will be operated by appointment only.
Participants must call RSVP at 256-232-7207 to make an appointment for both the Athens and Decatur public libraries. Call 931-427-4883 to make appointments at Ardmore Public Library.
“RSVP tax counselors will be providing services this year six days a week through the tax season as designated by IRS,” Ruth said.
Those interested in having their taxes prepared by a volunteer should make sure they bring all necessary documents, including last year's tax returns, certification of anyone in the household being claimed on taxes as dependents such as birth certificates and Social Security cards, and any other documents like W-2s, Social Security statements, daycare provider information and deductions. Also be sure to have a proof of checking account information and the bank's routing number for IRS direct deposits.
Contact RSVP at 256-232-7207 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.