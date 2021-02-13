The United States Postal Service recently honored Ardmore Rural Carrier James “Steve” Phifer as a Postmaster General Hero for his actions aiding a customer who had fallen outside his home.
This past fall, Phifer spotted an elderly customer who was laying on an incline just 1 or 2 feet from a pond in their backyard, officials with the Postal Service said.
The man had fallen completely off his motorized wheelchair and the man’s wife was unable to assist, so Phifer lifted the gentleman back onto the wheelchair, officials said.
Phifer stayed with the couple for a short time to ensure they were OK, then left to complete deliveries on his route.
“It gives us great pride to have such an outstanding employee as Mr. Phifer,” said Postmaster Ken Watts during the presentation at the Ardmore Post Office.
The Postmaster General Hero Award is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job.
