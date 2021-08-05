The list of possible locations for the next annual Alabama-Mississippi-Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference has been narrowed down to three, and the Athens-Limestone community is one of them.
Teresa Todd, president of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association, said she'll be traveling Friday to make her case for the conference to be held in Athens. The three-day event gives tourism officials from throughout Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee a chance to explore a community and see what its tourism organization has to offer visitors and residents.
"I think they'll enjoy seeing what we do," Todd said. "We can show them what they can do with their own community."
If chosen, she already has a variety of events and attractions to showcase. The conference is held in late October, around the same time as the Athens Storytelling Festival, so Todd said she plans to have a storyteller perform at one of the conference dinners.
October is also when ALCTA hosts Haunt Walks, a chance for participants to walk downtown and hear paranormal tales featuring locations along the tour. Todd said she also plans to provide tours of the historical homes in Athens, Limestone County's Rails to Trails and Belle Chevre in Elkmont. Other conference events could include a concert to highlight the annual Singing on The Square series and a retail night to feature downtown businesses.
Todd said she's also spoken with several people to see if they will share what they know about the area with conference attendees, including local historian Richard Martin, author Peggy Allen Towns and John Kvach with Singing River Trail.
"I've got a really good little plan, if I can just put it together," Todd said.
She hopes that hosting the rural tourism conference in Athens and Limestone County will give those who attend an opportunity to see how well-kept and well-loved the community is. She noted the flowers that appear at street corners, how clean the city streets are and how not a single business looks out of place.
"I want them to take away that we take care of our community," Todd said. "That we're proud of our community. I want them to take away that there are things they can actually learn from other communities. ... I just feel like our community has grown so much, and it's really starting to show."
