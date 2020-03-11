Editor's note: The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the Aug. 25 municipal election. Announcements should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to lora@athensnews-courier.com. They may be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
Russell Johnson announced Wednesday he is running for mayor of Athens in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Johnson currently serves as the Athens City Board of Education president. He has held this position for nine years and has served on the board for 14 years. Johnson had a successful 35-year career in the high-tech, fast-paced defense contracting sector. He retired in 2019 from SAIC as the vice president of the Software Applications Directorate and Work Force Development Management.
“Athens is experiencing great opportunities but with these opportunities come new challenges,” said Johnson. “We are experiencing an increase with residential growth, and new demands on our infrastructure as well as our public services, including public safety. I am running because I am concerned about the future of Athens and I want to make sure we are prepared for the challenges ahead. I have a vision for our city and, now more than ever, it’s time for new fresh leadership that will steer Athens in the right direction. I look forward to the days ahead on the campaign trail, telling the citizens of Athens my vision and plan for our city. The future of Athens is at stake, and I will be your full-time mayor that you can count on.”
Johnson was born and raised in Athens. He is a 1979 graduate of Athens High School. He has been married to his wife Amanda for 35 years. The Johnsons have two sons, who are each graduates of Athens High School, and two grandchildren. They are members of West Hobbs Street Church of Christ, where he serves as an elder.
Johnson believes in giving back to the community. He served on the board of directors for the Alabama Christian Youth Camp Inc. and is an administrator of the Good News Child Development Center in Ghana, West Africa. He was recently appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on the Career Technical Education committee, which is charged with rewriting the STEM requirements. He was also a football referee for 25 years and had the privilege of working two state championship games.
He holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Auburn University and has earned master level board member status with the Alabama Association of School Boards. He was also given the All-State School Board award — the highest award given by the Alabama Associations of School Boards. Visit mayorjohnson2020.org for more information.
