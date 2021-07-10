The state's 16th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is set for 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, through midnight Sunday, July 18.
Since 2006, Alabama has offered a three-day statewide reprieve from state sales tax on select school items. The sales tax holiday gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state's sales or use tax.
Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont and Limestone County will also be taking part in the holiday. There will be no city or county sales taxes on certain items during the three-day event.
The Alabama Department of Revenue lists the following items exempt from taxes:
• All human-wearing apparel suitable for general use and priced at $100 or less per item, not including clothing accessories, protective equipment and sport or recreational equipment;
• Storage media, handheld electronic schedulers or personal assistants (not including cellphones), computers, computer software and school computer supplies that can be bought in a single purchase for $750 or less, not including furniture, video games of a non-educational nature and any systems, devices, software or peripherals designed or intended primarily for recreational use;
• School supplies, school art supplies and school instructional materials priced at $50 or less, including required textbooks on an official school book list with a price of more than $30 but less than $50; and
• Books priced at $30 or less per book, not including magazines, newspapers, periodicals or any other document printed or offered for sale in a non-bound form.
Visit https://bit.ly/ALtaxholiday for an extended list of items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.