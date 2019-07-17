While households are expected to spend more than ever on school supplies this year, parents and guardians can get a little extra for their money during the sales tax holiday this weekend.
Since 2006, Alabama has offered a three-day statewide reprieve from state sales tax on select school supplies. This will be the third year that weekend has fallen on the third weekend in July, with this year's holiday starting midnight Friday and continuing through Sunday.
Shoppers in Ardmore, Athens, Elkmont and Limestone County also get a reprieve, as officials in each area passed a resolution that would do away with city and county sales taxes for those three days, too.
The Alabama Department of Revenue lists the following items as exempt from taxes:
• All human-wearing apparel suitable for general use and priced at $100 or less per item, not including clothing accessories, protective equipment and sport or recreational equipment;
• Computers, computer software, storage media, handheld electronic schedulers or personal digital assistants (not including cell phones), computer printers and printer supplies that can be bought in a single purchase for $750 or less, not including furniture, video games of a non-educational nature and any systems, devices, software or peripherals designed or intended primarily for recreational use;
• School supplies, school art supplies and school instructional materials priced at $50 or less, including required textbooks on an official school book list with a price of more than $30 but less than $50; and
• Books priced at $30 or less per book, not including magazines, newspapers, periodicals or any other document printed or offered for sale in a non-bound form.
Visit https://bit.ly/2019ADORsupplylist for an extended list of items.
