Sanitation rates will increase for residential and commercial customers in Athens on Oct. 1.
The rate increases — 3% for residential and 5% for commercial — are needed to deal with additional residential and commercial growth, officials said.
Sanitation Director Earl Glaze told City Council members and Mayor Ronnie Marks during a recent budget hearing that existing and impending growth is triggering the need for additional garbage routes.
"We are anticipating adding two additional residential routes within 2020," Public Works Director James Rich told The News Courier on Tuesday.
City officials said during the hearing they are expecting 2,700 new residential lots to be built in the next year or two in Athens. Existing residential growth over the past 20 years coupled with the incoming Toyota-Mazda plant and other industries is driving the need for more homes.
"We have not increased the number of routes since we first implemented automated garbage pickup in 2000," Rich told The News Courier.
For the new routes, Glaze told council members he plans to hire two additional equipment operators and buy two additional trucks — one residential automated truck for household garbage and one trash truck with a boom arm for trash collection.
Glaze said he has a truck that is 12 years old and needs replacing. (A new automated truck for household garbage costs about $250,000, while a truck to pick up roadside trash costs $150,000.) He said maintenance costs on a new truck remain low for five years, at which point he likes to sell them before costs increase too sharply.
Rich said the city gets about a 50% return when it sells the old trucks.
The city converts the trucks to burn compressed natural gas for fuel, which is much cheaper than gasoline.
