Santa Claus has been seen around Athens and Limestone County several times this month, and he'll be back in downtown Athens on Saturday for the North Pole Stroll.
Santa and his friends with Athens Fire & Rescue are set to arrive by firetruck at 5 p.m. at the attraction at Big Springs Memorial Park, also known as the duck pond.
Prior to Santa's visit, residents and children can participate in cookie decorating from 3 to 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association office at 100 N. Beaty St., next to the duck pond. The activity is sponsored by the Tourism Association and the Optimist Club of Athens.
Tourism officials said Santa would be in town until 7 p.m. to accept Christmas wish lists and take photos with children. Before his departure to the North Pole, Santa will read “'Twas the Night Before Christmas” and help sing Christmas songs.
For more information, call the Tourism Association at 256-232-5411.
