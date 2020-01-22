A lease agreement between the Limestone County Commission and Sarrell Dental & Eye Care was not on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting, though it was on the Jan. 15 work session agenda.
County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said the two parties were still finalizing details of the agreement, which was discussed at the work session. County attorney Mark Maclin said he anticipated the commission would take action on the agreement at one of its February meetings.
Sarrell Dental & Eye Care, a nonprofit organization providing services to indigent children, rents its building at 310 W. Elm St., Athens, from the county. The building was previously home to the county health department.
The commission voted 10 years ago to let the organization rent the building for $1 per year.
As previously reported, under the proposed lease agreement, Sarrell would pay $3,000 per month over five years. Chairman Collin Daly said there is also an option to renew the lease an additional two years.
Under the proposed lease agreement, the county stands to collect $180,000 in rent over five years from Sarrell. Daly said the money could be used to build a new engineering hub at the former L&S shopping center site on Jefferson Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.