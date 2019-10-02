Hundreds of lawn chairs of virtually every variety are neatly arranged on the lawn of Founders Hall on the campus of Athens State University.
Those chairs will be occupied by fans of bluegrass and string band music this week as the 53rd annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention kicks off Thursday.
Like last year, bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs and his band, Kentucky Thunder, will be the headlining artists. Skaggs will perform at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative main stage.
Skaggs, who has a career spanning 50 years, performed at the convention for the first time last year. He was recently featured as part of Ken Burns' eight-part PBS documentary, “Country Music.”
Also performing this year will be Athens’ own Bradley Walker and the Lonesome River Band, which is set to perform 6 p.m. Saturday. His appearance will come just two weeks after a scheduled performance at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Music Festival in Dallas.
Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper will perform 7 p.m. Thursday during a free preview night to kick off the convention. The complimentary concert will be open to the public.
About the convention
The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention is held each year on the campus of Athens State University. This year’s convention is presented by Huntsville International Airport.
Musical competitions will be held on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative main stage in front of Founders Hall and on the Aetos Systems stage at Brown Hall. More than $18,000 in prize money will be awarded. Proceeds from the convention fund student scholarships and other university projects throughout the year.
Historically, the convention has attracted more than 15,000 people for the Friday and Saturday competitions, with more than 200 musicians participating.
In addition to music, about 150 booths featuring various arts and crafts are part of the convention. Convention-goers will see everything from traditional artwork to coal-fired metalworks. Food vendors will also be on hand to provide everything from a quick snack to a full meal.
Cost of admission is $15 per adult for Friday, $15 per adult for Saturday or $20 per adult for a weekend pass. Children under age 12 will be admitted free with a paid adult. Tickets can be purchased online or from the Athens State Business Office in Founders Hall at 300 N. Beaty St.
Get tickets online by visiting www.tvotfc.org or www.eventbrite.com.
