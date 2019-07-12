Several law enforcement agencies are helping investigate a reported kidnapping with a Limestone County connection, an official confirmed Friday.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and spokesman Stephen Young said though the alleged victim was found here, the case originated in Double Springs in Winston County.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation, the female victim failed to show up for a visit with her daughter on July 6. Young said the victim told an investigator she was abducted at gunpoint in Double Springs by two white males. One suspect was described as a male in his late 30s or early 40s, but she did not have a description of the other.
Young said the victim reported she had been sexually assaulted, but she wasn't sure when or where. She told an investigator she was blindfolded while she rode with her captors.
The News Courier does not publish the name of victims of sexual assault.
The ABI said the victim's car was found abandoned on U.S. 278 the evening of July 6 by the victim's daughter. The victim was reported missing July 9. The next day, the victim was able to get free.
Young said the victim told an investigator her captors stopped at an exit in Ardmore so she could use the bathroom. She said she had been bound with tape, and her captors cut the tape, he said.
It was then the victim escaped and hid in a cornfield on Shipley Hollow Road until her captors left. She then walked and began knocking on doors and was eventually let inside a home on the Interstate 65 end of Shipley Hollow Road.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene and took the victim to the hospital. Young said the victim had bruises on her face and arms. He added a rape examination was performed at the hospital.
The victim is now back at home in Double Springs, he said.
The Double Springs Police Department is leading the investigation, according to the ABI. Double Springs Police Chief Kim Miller requested help from the ABI because multiple jurisdictions may be involved.
Attempts to reach Miller about the investigation Friday were unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.