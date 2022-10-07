A scam that was reported in 2021 has been reported again this week to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. This time, the caller specifically identified themselves by using one of the office employee’s name. This scam involves citizens receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from the office. The caller continues to claim that the citizen has a warrant for their arrest. The caller goes further to request funds to satisfy the warrant.
Do not be a victim to this scam. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office will never request or require payment for any type of services via phone or otherwise. To be safe, please do not give any of your personal information, banking information, etc. over the phone to anyone. If you receive any call requesting this type of information, please feel free to contact the office at (256) 232-0111.
