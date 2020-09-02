The City of Athens put out an alert Tuesday warning utility customers to beware of a scam that had been popping back up.
According to the city, some Athens Utilities customers have reported receiving phone calls asking for payment by credit card over the phone. While utilities may make courtesy calls, they will never demand payment by phone.
“Periodically, you'll get scammers who do this,” said Holly Hollman, communications specialist for the City of Athens. “They will call customers pretending to be from the utility company and will use fear to try and get you to make a payment over the phone.”
Hollman reminds customers who receive such phone calls not to give out their personal information, as that is what the scammers are after.
“If you get a call saying it's for the utilities and you think it might not be them, the best thing to do is hang up and call Customer Accounts,” she said.
The number for Athens Utilities is 256-233-8750. If you have given out any personal information during a suspected scam call, the city advises also calling Athens Police at 256-233-8700.
Hollman said this type of scam has been known to pop up from time to time in surrounding cities, not just Athens.
