High School and college students interested in automotive careers have two weeks to apply for a scholarship to use at an Alabama community college.
The deadline is Friday, Oct. 29.
The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will be offering the scholarships worth as much as $3,600. Mentors will also be offered to students who are or want to pursue an associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.
The scholarship funds may be used in any of the 2022 spring, summer or fall semesters.
The applicants can only use the scholarship funds toward an automotive-related study.
Students who have a 2.5 GPA or higher can apply at https://dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama. A resume, a 500-word essay (maximum of 500 words) on why the students wants to work in Alabama's automotive industry, one signed reference letter, an unofficial transcript and a headshot photo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.