The head of Athens City Schools hopes he can shed some light on a proposed development after the City Council tabled a rezoning request.
The school system had requested the council rezone a little more than 6 acres behind SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School from single-family, low-density residential to single-family, high-density residential.
As previously reported in The News Courier, Athens City Schools voted last month to sell the property to Winter Homes. Developer Kenny Winter plans to build rental homes valued at $160,000 to $180,000. Monthly rent would be $1,350 and up.
The project came to the City Council with a favorable recommendation to rezone from the Athens Planning Commission. At the Jan. 27 meeting, however, council members raised questions.
Councilman Harold Wales said some constituents were concerned about the homes being rental homes as opposed to homes for sale. Councilman Chris Seibert asked how many homes could be built on the 6-acre tract, to which Rich replied 25 to 30.
Citing those concerns, Council President Frank Travis decided to table the rezoning request until questions could be answered. Last Thursday, Athens City Schools withdrew its application to rezone the property.
Superintendent Trey Holladay said Monday the decision to withdraw was to allow sufficient time to answer all remaining questions. If the council turned down the rezoning request, it would be a year before the matter could be brought back before the council.
“I thought we had done a good job communicating with everybody, but because there was some questions, I felt like we should slow down and have more conversations,” he said. “I hope I'm able to come to the council meeting and show them what we've laid out for the future. We work together so well, so I don't need them to have questions about it.”
When asked if he was surprised by the negative feedback in the community about the proposed development, Holladay said he was. However, he sees both sides of the coin — some people want to own their home, others want to lease.
“Some people want the freedom and flexibility (of a lease),” he said. “When people hear the word 'rental,' they think about it not being desirable, but you're seeing more high-dollar leases of people who don't want to be strapped with a $1,200 mortgage. Plus, if they have to move, they have to sell the house. They'd rather have a lease.”
Holladay explained with the anticipated growth from industries like the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., there will be an increased need for rental housing. He hopes to make a case for the project and the rezoning request at the Monday, Feb. 10 meeting.
“We just want to get everyone on the same page,” he said.
