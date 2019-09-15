Week of Sept. 16-20
Athens City Schools
Monday: Asian chicken with egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Chicken fajita nachos with pintos, chips, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, Rice Krispies treat, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Friday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich or steak nuggets, baked beans, potato rounds, sliced tomatoes, dill pickles, warm roll, sliced peaches and milk choice;
Tuesday: Hot dog with toppings or hamburger, lettuce, tomato slices, coleslaw, buttered corn, fruit cocktail and milk choice;
Wednesday: Lasagna roll or Hot Pocket pizza, green beans, corn on the cob, garlic bread stick, pineapple chunks and milk choice;
Thursday: Taco or nacho bar with beef or chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, Mexican corn, mandarin oranges and milk choice;
Friday: Pizza bar or garden salad, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit choice and milk choice.
