School lunch menu
Week of Sept. 16-20

Athens City Schools

Monday: Asian chicken with egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, cookie, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad, Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Chicken fajita nachos with pintos, chips, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Chicken bites with whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, Rice Krispies treat, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Friday: Chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Breaded chicken sandwich or steak nuggets, baked beans, potato rounds, sliced tomatoes, dill pickles, warm roll, sliced peaches and milk choice;

Tuesday: Hot dog with toppings or hamburger, lettuce, tomato slices, coleslaw, buttered corn, fruit cocktail and milk choice;

Wednesday: Lasagna roll or Hot Pocket pizza, green beans, corn on the cob, garlic bread stick, pineapple chunks and milk choice;

Thursday: Taco or nacho bar with beef or chicken, Mexican rice, black beans, Mexican corn, mandarin oranges and milk choice;

Friday: Pizza bar or garden salad, sweet potato fries, fresh fruit choice and milk choice.

