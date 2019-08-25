Editor's note: The following is 23rd in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Athens High School
Principal: Rick Carter
Amount of time as principal: Less than one year
Grades: 9-12
Total number of students: 1,075
Total number of teachers: 71
Total number of support staff: 20
New programs: "We've opened up some partnerships with Drake Community College for dual enrollment. We have manufacturing certification and agricultural science that we've launched. That's going to be a big one for us because we haven't had it, but we've had a demand for it."
What makes Athens High special: "Probably, for me, I would say the level of commitment that our staff has to ensuring our students reach their fullest potential. This year, honestly, is no exception to years past. I mentioned earlier we expanded our partnerships, but this year's focus will continue to refine collaborations with faculty and staff ... while placing a strong focus on not only our students but our community and parents."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "Focus on every opportunity for every student and making sure there are no barriers, no limitations, and when our students come here — or prospective students, when they come — they could meet with current students, and we hope they would say this is where they want to be. Even though they could go other places, AHS provides that opportunity others may not."
What the principal is looking forward to: "Getting the kids back on campus and just moving forward with this school year. It's going to be exciting to have what some would say is a normal schedule, not the late start and dismissal, but a normal routine for our students and facility."
