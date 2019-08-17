Editor's note: The following is 19th in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Athens Intermediate School
Principal: Mitzi Dennis
Amount of time as principal: 3 years
Grades: 4-5
Total number of students: 638
Total number of teachers: 35
Total number of support staff: 23
New programs: "We are implementing our new project-based learning curriculum. The teachers actually spent three days in training to incorporate more real-world projects and activities into their classroom.
"We continuously work on and expand our AVID program. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination. For us, it's putting best practices into the classrooms for student learning and building relationships.
"We also have several co-teaching classrooms for our students who need support from our specialists, including our English language learners. It's when our special ed teachers and EL teachers go in the classroom and teach with the general ed teacher instead of pulling the student out of the gen ed classroom."
What makes Athens Intermediate special: "We feel like we have the family feel. Students come in and know they're part of the Athens Intermediate School family. Another thing that makes us unique this year is we have incorporated all of our teachers to wear mics that we purchased from Audio Enhancement. It's kind of like a Nerf ball. They pass it around — literally pass it around, throw it from one student to the next — and they speak into the ball. In four days, we've seen a tremendous impact. The noise level in our building has decreased, and the engagement in students has increased."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "One of our primary objectives is to assist students with growing academically, emotionally, socially — and physically, of course. I don't want to leave P.E. out. We have those goals set. We believe in helping the whole child. It's hard to segment those away and be able to fully educate a student."
What the principal is looking forward to: "I'm most looking forward to the implementation of our project-based learning and to see how our inclusive classrooms turn out, and see what great ideas the teachers come up with involving the mics and cameras in their classrooms. We have a phenomenal staff here. They really are motivated to assist students."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.