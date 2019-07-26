Editor's note: The following is fourth in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Athens Renaissance School
Grades: K–12
Principal: Nelson Brown
Amount of time as principal: 3 years
Total number of students: 550 blended, 200 virtual
Total number of teachers: 13
Total number of support staff: 10
New programs: "We've got a couple of new electives added in — principles of biomedical science, geometry and construction. We've added in an opportunity for connections among students, whether they're virtual or blended, so more opportunities for students to connect not just academically but also socially."
What makes Athens Renaissance special: "It gets that idea of mastery being the constant. Students are mastering skills, but the time, the place and the pace of instruction is flexible."
Primary objectives for 2019–2020: "To continue to provide a learning experience that helps students to grow academically while paying attention to the whole child, making sure that the whole child grows. Whatever interests they have, whatever they're passionate about, that we also value that."
What the principal is looking forward to: "I'm looking forward to meeting our many new students and working with them and their families, and also our returning students, as we continue to grow, just to meet everyone and help everyone meet their goals."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.