Editor's note: The following is sixth in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Blue Springs Elementary School
Principal: Cade Baker
Amount of time as principal: Five years
Grades: Pre-K through fifth grade
Total number of students: 460
Total number of teachers: 33
Total number of support staff: 34
New programs: "No new programs. We're still using AMSTI math and science. We're still using Wonders for reading. ... With the new state mandate for all kids to be on level by third grade, that's going to make reading a huge focal point. Also, the new state assessment that's coming up. ... Our older kids, we really need to focus on writing. Part of (Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program) is a writing portion. That's going to be a focus. We still have ARI and a reading coach — that helps out a lot.
"We're big on taking care of the entire child. We have a supply closet and a clothes closet. We do Full Tummy bags, and we try to make sure the whole kid is taken care of. ... We're a Title I school, very rural, so we have to focus on making every kid feel special every day. Getting to know the kids — the kids have to know the teacher cares for them before they can invest the teacher.
"That's important to me — getting to know the kids. We're a positive school environment, and that starts with me. I teach that a lot — positive class environment, positivity and making sure when those kids come to school, the teachers are excited to see those kids every day."
What makes Blue Springs Elementary special: "We're very family-oriented faculty and staff. When one has a need, we all try to pitch in and take care of it. We have one student that was diagnosed with cancer before school was out. We sold bracelets to help the child and parents out as best we can. Very family-oriented, very positive school. I feel like when you come in our school, you're going to get a warm, inviting vibe. That's something I feel is very important — for everyone to feel welcome. I think that's what makes us special. That's how we are."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "As always, improve our data in reading and math. We lost two state units. ... I start this year with two certified teachers and a Title I teacher. That helps some, but our primary objectives are going to be reading and math and taking care of the whole child.
"We're judged on our data. Teachers are held accountable based on their data. We want all our kids — whether benchmarking or at proficiency — we want to celebrate growth. They may not show proficiency, but if they're growing, we want to celebrate that. We want to celebrate all gains."
What the principal is looking forward to: "You get excited for the school year to start. You've had time to recharge the batteries. First and foremost, (I look forward to) seeing the students, getting to know parents and new students, getting reunited with faculty and staff. We see them time to time during the summer, but majority of the time, you don't see each other. Just seeing kids in the hall — the smiles and being out and about. Open house is always fun, getting to see everyone coming in excited for school. You want to see that excitement and bottle it up, carry it throughout the year. I think it's going to be a great year at Blue Springs. ... We'll have a few more kids in some classrooms due to the loss of teachers, but that's education. You gotta take the highs with the lows."
