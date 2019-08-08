Editor's note: The following is 12th in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Cedar Hill Elementary School
Grades: Pre-K through 5th grade
Principal: Glen Garner
Amount of time as principal: 7 years
Total number of students: 568
Total number of teachers: 32
Total number of support staff: 18–20
New programs: "Phonics First is expanding into second grade, and we're continuing with our AMSTI training in math and science. ... (We're also) looking at the new literacy act and implementing new things for it."
What makes Cedar Hill special: "I think it's the sense of community. We are an integral part of the community, and the community recognizes the value of the school and what it can do for their children to benefit future generations who live in our community."
Primary objectives for 2019–2020: "Just follow the model of the Limestone County Schools system that all kids can. We're going to do a book study ... that's going to help us to hone in on the child, specifically tied into the students' needs."
What the principal is looking forward to: "What I'm looking forward to the most is our kids having a sense of pride and a sense of excellence. ... Our motto is to inspire, engage and succeed."
