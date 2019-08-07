Editor's note: The following is 11th in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Clements High School
Principal: Dr. Brad Newton
Amount of time as principal: Entering first full year
Grades: 6–12
Total number of students: 497
Total number of teachers: 25
Total number of support staff: 30
New programs: “We have expanded our AP offerings to include AP Language, AP Biology and AP Statistics in addition to the AP History courses we offered previously.”
What makes Clements special: “The family atmosphere is so strong and consistent here. Not only do the staff and students develop close bonds, but the community stands with us as well. It’s really quite unique to have such a close-knit school community.”
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: “Growth is always the goal. Our objective each and every day is to help students move from where they are to where they need to be. Some specific things we are focusing on are improving student attendance and engaging students in challenging coursework that will build grit and perseverance.”
What the principal is looking forward to: “I’m just excited about the school year in general. It is nice to be here from the start of the school year to work closely with the staff and students identifying and addressing the challenges that are specific to our school. We have a great group of professionals working here, so I’m excited to see what we can accomplish. Also, we do have some new staff and have instituted a few new things with our athletic programs, so I’m excited to see the impact those things can have on our school as well.”
