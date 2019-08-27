Editor's note: The following is 24th in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Creekside Primary School
Principal: Matt Scott
Amount of time as principal: 16 years
Grades: Pre-K through 2
Total number of students: 600
Total number of teachers: 47
Total number of support staff: 32
New programs: "We are working hard at Creekside on improving our reading skills and this year, we are excited to have Phonics First in all K-2 classrooms. In the past, this was only in K-1. We also have an additional pre-K classroom, which gives us three pre-K classrooms. We have about 60 pre-K students."
What makes Creekside Primary special: "Our school is like a family. We are so fortunate at Creekside to have the best students, parents and hardworking staff. Each one of us comes to school each day to support one another so our students are happy and successful. We are able to do this by building positive relationships with each other — students, parents and staff."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "We want to increase reading and math levels in all students. Having high attendance for students is also a goal for the school year. We want to maintain a 95% attendance rate throughout the year. As a Leader in Me school, we also want to increase leadership skills in students."
What the principal is looking forward to: "I am excited to watch our students grow and learn this school year. I love visiting classrooms and watching our students learn. Oftentimes, I become a student myself and learn with them. Our staff does such a great job loving on our students and doing whatever it takes to help every student reach success at high levels. I am very proud of our school."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.