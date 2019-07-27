Editor's note: The following is fifth in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: East Limestone High School
Principal: Louis Berry
Amount of time as principal: About eight years
Grades: 6–12
Total number of students: 1,210
Total number of certified staff: 65
Total number of support staff: 42
New programs: "We will be continuing our A+ College Ready program. We're an A+ School of Excellence. This past year, we had 328 students that took the test and 75 qualify in scores."
What makes East Limestone High special: "In my opinion, it's the most diverse school here in Limestone County, and it's the largest. One of the things I like about it is that kids who come in from outside the country, we readily accept those students, because we want our students to be well-rounded when they go out into the world."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "As with any school, to increase those scores on our ACT and have that high graduation rate."
What the principal is looking forward to: "Just looking forward to the kids coming back in on Aug. 5. That's what I'm really looking forward to. It makes the year go by a lot faster once the kids are here."
