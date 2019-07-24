Editor's note: The following is the third in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Elkmont High School
Principal: Bill Tribble
Amount of time as principal: 3.5 years
Grades: 6–12
Total number of students: 655
Total number of teachers: 26
Total number of support staff: 12
New programs: "We're in our third year of the A+ grant, so we're continuing to build upon our AP program and hopefully continue to strengthen our students' academic successes. That's really what our goal this year is."
What makes Elkmont High special: "It's a small school where everybody knows everybody. There's a lot of personal connections, second and third generations of students. Having that small school personality, where everyone knows everyone, is what makes Elkmont special."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "Obviously our goal is to prepare all of our kids to be successful, whether it's in career tech fields or getting a college degree. Our goal is to continue to provide the foundations where kids can be successful in any pathway they want to take."
What the principal is looking forward to: "I think getting back to our staff and our kids. Our teachers and our support staff care about kids and each other, so I've kind of told them they have to love Elkmont but also each other and our kids. I look forward to when all that comes together."
