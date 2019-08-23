Editor's note: The following is 22nd in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School
Principal: Sharla Birdsong
Amount of time as principal: Entering 4th year
Grades: Pre-K through 3
Total number of students: 320
Total number of teachers: 27
Total number of support staff: 11
New programs: "Throughout this year, our kindergarten and first grade teachers will receive training in Kendore, a phonics and phonemic awareness program, which incorporates multi-sensory activities for students. We are beginning Year Two of implementing project-based learning, where teachers are expanding engaging units of study with a focus on John Antonetti's work in Powerful Task Design. We are also very excited to welcome our first OSR pre-K class to our school. We love the addition of 18 4-year-olds to our building."
What makes HEART Academy special: "Our school is special for many reasons, but most of all, it is the people that make it the most special. Our teachers and staff pour their heart and soul into the students each and every day. We consider ourselves a family and want students to experience the feeling of home away from home. We are extremely proud and take pride in the relationships we are building with our students and their families."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "My primary objective this year is to create meaningful and authentic learning opportunities for students. We want students to be inquisitive, problem solvers, creators and team players. With these opportunities, students gain a deeper understanding of content and are able to make real world applications."
What the principal is looking forward to: "I am most looking forward to seeing students excited about their learning and (who) love coming to school."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.