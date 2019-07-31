Editor's note: The following is seventh in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: iAcademy at Athens Elementary School
Principal: Cindy Davis
Amount of time as principal: Entering third year
Grades: Pre-K through 3rd grade
Total number of students: 354
Total number of teachers: 33
Total number of support staff: 19
New programs: "Our system is providing training for a new phonics progression using Kendore Phonics. With the opening of our WOW! Innovation Lab in the spring of last year, I'm excited to see how the students will grow after a full year of using the lab to design and create. We will be offering students opportunities with robotics and coding. We will continue two new initiatives at iAcademy: developing project-based units of study and Project Lead the Way computer science and engineering units."
What makes iAcademy special: "Innovation Academy at Athens Elementary serves students in prekindergarten through third grade. We are known for our diversity, ignoring limitations and our comfortable, family atmosphere. It feels like coming home.
"When I first came to AES, I met with each staff member and asked a variety of questions. I found that when I asked teachers to share any barriers they had to getting their job done, time and time again they could not think of anything. I began to see how strongly they believe in themselves and each other. This collective efficacy means they wouldn’t let anything stand in the way of serving our students and their families.
"In our classrooms, our teachers work relentlessly with care and compassion to meet diverse needs and to build a strong academic and character foundation.
"Our academy theme is computer science. Last year, with support from our PTO and WOW!, our school built an innovation lab where students can explore their curiosity, collaborate and create using robotics, LEGOs, simple building supplies and digital resources.
"We are a 1:1 school, and every student has an iPad they can use during the day. This helps us individualize based on student needs and gives children the tools they need to succeed.
"At iAcademy, we believe in loving and developing every child, every day."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "Our school motto is, 'Every Child. Every Day.' This year's theme is, 'Make a Difference.' Our instructional focus this year is creating rigorous academic tasks within our lessons and refining our reading units."
What the principal is looking forward to: "I am looking forward to settling in to our new space and making it home for our students."
