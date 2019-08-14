Editor's note: The following is 16th in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Johnson Elementary School
Principal: Robbie Lauderdale
Amount of time as principal: 2.5 years
Grades: Pre-K through 5th grade
Total number of students: 350
Total number of teachers: 27
Total number of support staff: 20
New programs: "In second grade, we're introducing Phonics First. We're expecting great results because we saw great results in kindergarten and first grade with the program. We're continuing to partner with AMSTI through Athens State. Our teachers will receive training this year, so we're looking forward to that professional development for them."
What makes Johnson Elementary special: "The community. It's got a sense of family. We have many volunteers for Grandparents Day, Thanksgiving lunch, field day."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "We have a new summative assessment called the ACAP (Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program). Our teachers are focused on knowing the standards they have to teach to prepare the students for that assessment. Our objectives are just a back-to-basics kind of thing and just great teaching practices."
What the principal is looking forward to: "We have an adventure theme for this year. This year, it's "Our Adventure Begins," and next year, we'll continue with "The Adventure Continues." So we have the school decorated for that. We have submarines, we have spaceships — I'm just excited to see how teachers incorporate that into their lessons and make it engaging for students."
