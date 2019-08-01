Editor's note: The following is eighth in a series of stories previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, Den Campus
Principal: Scott Luttrull
Amount of time as principal: Starting third year
Grades: 7–12
Total number of students: 285
Total number of teachers: 30
Total number of support staff: 4
New programs: "We have several new dual credit classes this year. We are offering dual credit chemistry and anatomy, on top of other ones we offer. We are expanding our robotics program and offering not only after-school robotics club but also robotics class during the day.
"From a facility standpoint, we are reworking our cafeteria and adding an outdoor dining pavilion. We outgrew the cafeteria we have, so we're excited about that one. We are adding more middle school computer classes, and to do that, we purchased 30 new computers to enhance those classes.
"We have instituted discipleship groups in middle and high school. We have broken up the entire student body into 14 different groups and assigned a teacher to them, and they will meet regularly to get more direct student care."
What makes LLCA's Den Campus special: "Without a doubt, it is the relationships that the whole school family has with each other and also with the teachers. The biggest thing we preach to families is because we are a smaller school that has grown very quickly, we have been able to keep the family atmosphere within the student body. Teachers will go out of their way to get to know the students. We are a very relational school when it comes to students and teachers."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "It's hard to put it in one sentence for one school year. I would say to help students grow in their relationship with Christ and flourish academically, athletically and socially."
What the principal is looking forward to: "I am most looking forward to working with the teachers. We have hired some great people this year. We have also restructured and reassigned teachers in different departments, so the thing I'm most excited about is the faculty and staff this year."
