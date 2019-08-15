Editor's note: The following is 17th in a series of articles previewing the upcoming school year at each public and private school in Athens and Limestone County.
School name: SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School
Principal: Beth McKinney
Amount of time as principal: Entering third year
Grades: K–3
Total number of students: 294
Total number of teachers: 24
Total number of support staff: 11
New programs: "We are going to continue building on our gardens that we've been doing. We have the outside garden and the hydroponic gardens. And we're upgrading our courtyard so we can have some classroom space in our courtyard, all tied to student objectives and projects they'll be doing that lend authenticity."
What makes SPARK Academy special: "The way we bring the community into our learning and the hands-on learning that we do, whether it's little engineering builds or coding robots to go visit sight words or letters of the alphabet. And our focus on community support."
Primary objectives for 2019-2020: "To move toward more student choices about their learning while staying within the state guidelines for their learning. That's our big push."
What the principal is looking forward to: "I'm looking forward to having students back in the school, of course, and having them take a more active role in everyday operations of the school so they can explore their leadership opportunities."
